Emmys: Eddie Murphy, Maya Rudolph Among Guest Actor Winners

Eddie Murphy and Maya Rudolph are among Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmy winners, both taking home trophies for their guest-acting work on Saturday Night Live.

Murphy, a former SNL cast member, won for his Season 45 hosting stint on the comedy series, where he revived classic characters such as Gumby, Mister Robinson and Buckwheat. Rudolph, another former veteran of the sketch series, won for her portrayal of Senator Kamala Harris.

As for guest actor in a drama series, Ron Cephas Jones scooped up the trophy for his performance as William Hill in This Is Us.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Rick and Morty won for best animated program, Watchmen won for casting and sound editing for a limited series, Drag Race‘s RuPaul won for best reality show host and Cheer won for unstructured reality program. Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest tied for the win in the outstanding children’s program category.

(We’ll update this post as more winners are announced throughout the night.)

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year were presented, virtually, over five nights. Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, author, host and podcaster Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) hosted all five nights of the Creative Arts ceremonies, including the Monday-through-Thursday streams (on Emmys.com) and Saturday’s two-hour FXX broadcast.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards’ main ceremony will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 pm ET/6 pm MT/5 pm PT on ABC, and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The presenters that night will include Anthony Anderson (black-ish), America Ferrera (Superstore), Issa Rae (Insecure), Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest), J.J. Watt (Ultimate Tag), Lena Waithe (creator of The Chi) and Oprah Winfrey, while Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will make her Emmy debut for a special “In Memoriam” performance.

Ahead of the Big Show on Sunday, you can review who TVLine readers, across a series of polls, think will win in 15 major categories.