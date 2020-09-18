TV Ratings: Love Island Ticks Up, Eyes Biggest Audience of Season

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Love Island Dips on Night 2, RNC's Broadcast Audience Ticks Up

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Love Island this Thursday drew a sliver more than 2 million total viewers along with a 0.5 demo rating (pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemption in Cincinnati), ticking up week-to-week on both counts and marking a season high in audience.

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother (4.1 mil/1.0) dipped a tenth in the demo week-to-week but still led the night in that measure.

Over on ABC, Holey Moley‘s latest space-filling recap special (2.5 mil/0.5) was up sharply from last week’s (pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemption in Cleveland). A Celebrity Family Feud rerun delivered Thursday’s largest audience: 4.3 million.

The CW’s Mysteries Decoded (740K/0.1) was steady.

Cable ratings, such as for the CNN Town Hall and Thursday Night Football on NFL Network, come in much, much later and as warranted are reported under separate cover.

