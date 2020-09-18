The View's Joy Behar Abruptly Ends Interview With GOP Candidate After Heated Exchange — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES The View in Review: The Soap It 'Replaced,' Its No. 1 Guest, the Original Title and Other Fun Facts

Tensions were high during Friday’s episode of The View, resulting in a swift end to the co-hosts’ interview with GOP candidate Kim Klacik.

As seen in the video below (with a slightly longer version here), Klacik, the current Republican nominee for Maryland’s 7th congressional district, had just finished addressing the coronavirus pandemic when the interview became heated. Klacik asserted that President Bill Clinton’s administration had been responsible for sending biotech and manufacturing jobs overseas years ago, resulting in a lack of preparedness to handle the pandemic in the United States this year.

Co-host Joy Behar then pointed out that President Trump recently admitted to withholding information from the American public regarding the severity of the coronavirus. (“I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” Trump told journalist Bob Woodward, according to audio recorded for Woodward’s new book, Rage.)

“You have to put some blame on your president, I’m sorry,” Behar said. “You’re putting it on something extraneous here. Speak to the point, please. The guy lied.”

But in Klacik’s response, she called Behar “the same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago,” referencing a 2016 episode of The View in which Behar showed an old Halloween photo of her “beautiful African woman” costume from that year. (At the time, Behar admitted to wearing “makeup that was a little bit darker than my skin” for the get-up.)

As Behar insisted to Klacik that her Halloween costume had been “an homage,” adding that “the Black community had my back,” co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in to remind Klacik that the Black community didn’t vote for her in April’s special election against Democrat Kweisi Mfume. “What planet are you living on?” Hostin repeatedly asked Klacik, turning her chair away from the camera.

Behar ultimately wrapped the interview early, prompting Klacik to respond, “That was very immature, but thank you for having me.”

Watch the exchange from Friday’s broadcast below: