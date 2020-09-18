General Hospital: Emma Samms Returns as Presumed-Dead Holly

RELATED STORIES Kim Delaney Joins General Hospital: Will She Reunite With Her AMC Brother Michael E. Knight?

Another beloved Port Charles vet has risen from the dead.

In the final moments of Friday’s General Hospital, Emma Samms reprised her role of the presumed-dead Holly Sutton. The character — whose resurrection was first hinted at last week when her ex Robert (Tristan Rogers) received what he believed to be a phone call from her — turned up in a locked cell in Monte Carlo. (Our sister pub Soaps.com has been speculating about Holly’s return since before the body started to… Well, it didn’t really cool at all, did it?)

Samms, who debuted as Holly in 1982 and has appeared on and off since, was last seen on the ABC soap in 2015. Her other TV credits include Dynasty and its spin-off, The Colbys.

After being off the air for much of the summer due to Hollywood’s industry-wide COVID-19 production shutdown, GH returned with new episodes on Aug 3.