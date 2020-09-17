Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano to Direct and Guest-Star on Tim Rozon's Syfy Drama The Surrealtor

RELATED STORIES Wynonna Earp's Kat Barrell Reflects on Season 4 Fun, the Good in Playing Bad -- Plus, What's Next for #WayHaught?

Having recently wrapped Wynonna Earp Season 4, Melanie Scrofano is already set to reunite with leading man Tim Rozon via a “dual role” of sorts on his new Syfy drama, The Surrealtor.

The Surrealtor follows realtor Luke Roman (Earp‘s Rozon aka Doc Holliday) and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure — and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own.

The cast also includes Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Savannah Basley (Wynonna Earp), Adam Korson (Imposters), Maurice Dean Wint (Haven) and Tennille Read (Workin’ Moms).

TVLine has learned exclusively that Scrofano will guest-star on The Surrealtor as Harper North, a bright young woman who finds herself at a crossroads, having been instructed to sell her lakeside family home… though somehow she can’t.

What’s more, Scrofano will also direct two episodes of The Surrealtor, following her directorial debut with Wynonna Earp Season 4, Episode 3 (which among other things introduced Sheriff Hoyt Clayborn and his sister Cleo). She joins fellow Surrealtor directors Danishka Esterhazy (Vagrant Queen), Paolo Barzman (Wynonna Earp, Killjoys) and Paul Fox.

The Surrealtor‘s 10-episode season started production this week in Newfoundland, Canada.

