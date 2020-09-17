HBO's Industry Teaser Previews the Pressure of Finance, Sets Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES We Are Who We Are Premiere: Grade the First Episode of HBO's Drama Series

HBO’s latest drama is putting the high stakes world of finance on full display.

Industry, from first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, will premiere on Monday, Nov. 9 at 10/11c. The series — which counts Girls auteur Lena Dunham among its directors — follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international investment bank in London.

Starring Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson and Nabhaan Rizwan as “The Graduates,” and Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Will Tudor and Ken Leung as “Management,” the series aims to give an insider’s view into the world of high finance, all through the eyes of outsider Harper Stern (Herrold), a talented young woman from upstate New York.

In the teaser clip (embedded above), the ambitious group of young grads struggles to prove their worth as they’re swept up in romance, drugs and the stress of their dogged industry. The show’s pressure cooker setting will examine gender, race, class and privilege in the workplace as the graduates forge their identities within the sensory blitz of the trading floor.

Down and Kay executive-produce alongside Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen and David P. Davis.