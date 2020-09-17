CBS Sunday Night Movies to Resume in October, Forcing Big Brother to Move

RELATED STORIES Ratings: ACM Awards Drop vs. April 2019 But Still Dominate Wednesday

Scream, Clueless and Star Trek Beyond are among the CBS Sunday Night Movies on tap for the network’s second wave of the revived franchise. In turn, Big Brother‘s nomination ceremonies will be on the move.

Having previously been dusted off late this spring after a 14-year hiatus, CBS Sunday Night Movies will return on Oct. 4, with “six fan-favorite films from the Paramount Pictures library, including three ‘back to school’-themed comedies” (as detailed below).

As a result, Sunday episodes of Big Brother (featuring the weekly nomination ceremony) will move to Mondays at 8/7c, starting Oct. 5.

OCTOBER 4

Old School (9:30 pm ET, 9 pm PT)

OCTOBER 11

Clueless (9:30 pm ET, 9 pm PT)

OCTOBER 18

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (8/7c)

OCTOBER 25

Scream (8:30 pm ET, 8 pm PT)

NOVEMBER 1

Star Trek Beyond (8/7c)

NOVEMBER 29

Coming to America (8:30 pm ET, 8 pm PT)