TV Ratings: Trump Town Hall Audience Trails Both AGT and Big Brother

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions: Pennsylvania drew 3.8 million total viewers, marking Tuesday night’s third-largest broadcast audience (behind America’s Got Talent and Big Brother). In the 18-49 demo, the town hall scored a 0.6 demo rating. 15 Summer Shows We Really Miss

Elsewhere….

CBS | A specially scheduled Big Brother (4 mil/1.0) led Tuesday in the demo. Leading out of that, Love Island (1.9 mil/0.5) delivered its second-largest post-premiere audience while ticking up in the demo week-to-week.

NBC | America’s Got Talent (5.7 mil/0.7) dipped week-to-week but still commanded Tuesday night’s biggest audience. Transplant (3.6 mil/0.5) ticked up in the demo to mark a Stateside high.

THE CW | Dead Pixels (419K/0.1) and Tell Me a Story (303K/0.1) were both steady in the demo, though the latter slipped to its third-smallest broadcast audience this far.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

