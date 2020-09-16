Filthy Rich Sneak Peek: Kim Cattrall's (Mostly) Good Christian Character Faces an Ungodly Scandal in Fox Drama

Cake isn’t the only thing being served in this shady first look at Kim Cattrall‘s new Fox drama Filthy Rich.

The woman formerly known as Samantha Jones is slipping into a very different role this time around, playing Margaret Monreaux, the grieving widow of a Christian mega mogul. And that grief understandably morphs into righteous anger upon discovering that her husband fathered three children out of wedlock, each with a different woman.

But don’t let Margaret’s Southern hospitality towards her dead husband’s secret kids fool you. Series creator Tate Taylor assures TVLine that the new head of the Monreaux family business has plenty of her own secrets hidden up those sleeves. (And probably a few more tucked under those shoulder pads.)

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the series premiere (Monday, Sept. 21 at 9/8c) finds Margaret on her best behavior, even as tensions rise between her husband’s public and private families. First-born son Eric (Broadway’s Corey Cott) presents an especially salty front, casually judging his new half-sister (Salvation‘s Melia Kreiling) for working at a place called The Sin Wagon. But in her defense, she doesn’t just work there — she owns the joint. (What now, Eric?!)

Hit PLAY on the video above to experience one of fall TV’s most uncomfortable first meetings, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Are you planning to check out Filthy Rich?