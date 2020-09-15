Fox and Robert Smigel Team for Election-Themed Puppet Special

RELATED STORIES The Masked Singer Reveals All Season 4 Costumes and a Whole Bunch of Clues

The Masked Singer Reveals All Season 4 Costumes and a Whole Bunch of Clues The Masked Singer: Get a Good Look at Broccoli Ahead of Season 4 -- Watch

Robert Smigel has traded Triumph (as in the Insult Comic Dog) for Trump, as the executive producer of an election-themed Fox special that presents politicians as puppets.

Premiering Thursday, Oct. 1 at 9/8c — two days after the first presidential debate between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden — Let’s Be Real is described as a satirical comedy event that will cover politics, pop culture and the 2020 election through topical sketches featuring puppets, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.

A first video teaser appears above.

A veteran Saturday Night Live writer (and creator of “TV Funhouse”), “Robert Smigel is a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, we are so excited to be working with him on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn and unscripted chief Rob Wade said in a joint statement. “This project also marks an important partnership for our scripted and unscripted departments, and we hope this is but the first in a long line of collaborations between our two teams.”

Added Smigel, who four years ago gave us Hulu’s Triumph’s Election Watch 2016, “I am a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, they are so excited to be working with me on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum. Oh, yeah — for me to poop on.”