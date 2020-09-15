Emmys 2020: SNL Wins Best Variety Sketch Series for Fourth Straight Year

RELATED STORIES Kate McKinnon Returning to SNL for Season 46 After Inking New Deal

Live, from New York, it’s another Emmy for Saturday Night Live! The long-running NBC sketch show won for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for the fourth straight year on Night Two of the Creative Arts Emmys, presented virtually on Tuesday. (The other nominees were HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and Comedy Central’s Drunk History.)

Plus, ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times” won for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series won for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series and HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver took home its fifth straight Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. (The award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, with Last Week Tonight among the nominees, will be handed out this Sunday during the main Emmys ceremony.)

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year are being presented, virtually, over five nights (this Monday through Thursday, and then on Saturday). Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, author, host and podcaster Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) is hosting all five nights of the Creative Arts ceremonies, including the Monday-through-Thursday streams (on Emmys.com) and Saturday’s two-hour FXX broadcast.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards’ main ceremony then will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 pm ET/6 pm MT/5 pm PT on ABC, and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The presenters that night will includes Anthony Anderson (black-ish), America Ferrera (Superstore), Issa Rae (Insecure), Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest), J.J. Watt (Ultimate Tag), Lena Waithe (creator of The Chi) and Oprah Winfrey, while Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will make her Emmy debut for a special “In Memoriam” performance.

