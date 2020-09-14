TV Ratings: Sunday Night Football Eyes Big Slip, Big Brother Hits Audience High

RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D.: Lisseth Chavez Not Returning as Rojas for Season 8

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Sunday Night Football Sunday opener averaged 15.2 million total viewers per Nielsen fast nationals, which do not account for viewership in the Los Angeles Rams’ home market and other West Coast markets. But pending eventual adjustment in this afternoon’s Nielsen finals, that audience is starting out at 21 percent below the Patriots’ historic, year-ago 33-3 skunking of the Steelers.

Nor do fast nationals these days include out-of-home viewing (a new feature of Nielsen finals), which goosed Thursday’s NFL kickoff game by six percent (from 19.3 to 20.5 million total viewers).

Elsewhere…..

CBS | Big Brother (4.4 mil/1.0) hit a season high in audience while rising two tenths in the demo week-to-week. Love Island (1.8 mil/0.45) drew its second-largest audience of the season.

FOX | The Masked Singer preview special drew 4.7 mil and a 1.3, leading into Fox’s Fall Preview special (2.1 mil0.6).

