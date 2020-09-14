TVLine Items: Taylor Swift's ACMs Return, 50 Cent's New Shows and More

Taylor Swift is hitting the Academy of Country Music Awards stage for the first time in seven years: The singer will perform the folklore album single “Betty” at the Grand Ole Opry House.

The telecast, airing Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8/7c on CBS, will kick off with a performance from Entertainer of the Year nominees Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood, featuring a medley of each of their greatest hits.

Additionally, host Keith Urban and Pink will perform their new single “One Too Many.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Starz is developing two new series with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power): an untitled female sports agent drama inspired by the life of sports agent/attorney Nicole Lynn and the hip-hop anthology Moment in Time: The Massacre, the first season of which “reveals how tension between 50 Cent and The Game led to an all-out street war, pitting G-Unit against music impresario Jimmy Henchman, resulting in a murder-for-hire plot and Henchman serving a life sentence in prison.”

* America’s Court With Judge Ross has been renewed for seven more seasons, taking the syndicated program through fall 2027, our sister site Deadline reports.

* AMC has ordered the dramedy Mega City Smiths from Steve Conrad (Patriot) and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken). The story, about two detectives investigating “the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Mega City’s most famous magnate,” is told through “stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters.”

* Showtime has released a trailer for the docuseries The Comedy Store, about the legendary L.A. club. The five-part series premieres Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 pm.

* The Moonbase 8 crew (played by Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly) is inspired by JFK in a first teaser for Showtime’s upcoming workplace comedy:

