Emmy Winners: Queer Eye Named Best Structured Reality Program

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2020: TVLine Readers Pick Who Should Win in 15 Key Categories, From Schitt's Creek to Watchmen

Emmys 2020: TVLine Readers Pick Who Should Win in 15 Key Categories, From Schitt's Creek to Watchmen 2020 Primetime Emmys to Go Virtual

The 2020 Emmys are officially underway, with Netflix’s Queer Eye winning the award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program on the first of five nights for this year’s Creative Arts Emmys.

It’s Queer Eye‘s third straight win in this category, putting it one behind fellow nominee Shark Tank for the most total wins in the category ever. (The other nominees were HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation, PBS’ Antiques Roadshow and Netflix’s Love Is Blind.) Plus, A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath took home the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, HBO’s The Apollo won for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Sir David Attenborough won his third straight Emmy for Outstanding Narrator, this time for BBC America’s Seven Worlds, One Planet.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year are being presented, virtually, over five nights (this Monday through Thursday, and then on Saturday). Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, author, host and podcaster Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) is hosting all five nights of the Creative Arts ceremonies, including the Monday-through-Thursday streams (on Emmys.com) and Saturday’s two-hour FXX broadcast.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards’ main ceremony then will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 pm ET/6 pm MT/5 pm PT on ABC, and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The presenters that night will includes Anthony Anderson (black-ish), America Ferrera (Superstore), Issa Rae (Insecure), Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest), J.J. Watt (Ultimate Tag), Lena Waithe (creator of The Chi) and Oprah Winfrey, while Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will make her Emmy debut for a special “In Memoriam” performance.

Ahead of the Big Show on Sunday, you can review who TVLine readers, across a series of polls, think will win in 15 major categories.