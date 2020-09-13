The Prom, Ryan Murphy's Netflix Musical, Sets December Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES The Boys in the Band Play a Revelatory Party Game in Netflix Movie Trailer

The Boys in the Band Play a Revelatory Party Game in Netflix Movie Trailer Ratched Trailer: Sarah Paulson Embodies Iconic Cuckoo's Nest Villain in Netflix Series

Prom season is kicking off a few months early.

Ryan Murphy took to social media Sunday to announce the official release date for his upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, The Prom. The movie, which stars Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, will hit the streamer on Friday, Dec. 11.

The executive producer and director wrote on Twitter, “Let Netflix take you to The Prom you didn’t get this year,” in a nod to the heaps of events cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prom, which opened on Broadway in November of last year, centers on four down-and-out theater actors — played by Streep, Kidman, Andrew Rannells and James Corden — who head to Indiana, where they help a teen (Jo Ellen Pellman) whose prom was cancelled when she tried to bring her girlfriend as her date. The cast also includes Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key and Ariana Debose.

In announcing the project, Murphy said, “The Prom is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway. It’s truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights. I feel a special connection to it because it’s set in Indiana, and that’s where I grew up, too.”

Producers Bill Damaschke, Dori Bernstein and Casey Nicholaw, songwriter Matthew Sklar and book writers Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin are also on board.