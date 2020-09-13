Julie and the Phantoms Team Tackles That Finale Cliffhanger, Drops Hints About Potential Second Season

Friendly warning: We’re about to break down the season finale of Julie and the Phantoms. Haven’t finished? Surely, you know how to Netflix by now.

After eight episodes of paranormal shenanigans, Julie and the Phantoms finally got their chance to play the Orpheum in the first season finale of their titular musical comedy. And it was all thanks to Willie, who was recently revealed to be the Megara to Alex’s Hercules. (That goodbye scene, though? We all felt that.)

But Caleb had other plans for the boys — plans that would surely keep them at the Hollywood Ghost Club long enough to miss their last chance to finally cross over. (The stakes! They have never been so high!)

Just when it looked like she was going to have to fly solo, Julie’s music summoned her bandmates to her side for an unforgettable performance (especially for “Trevor,” who recognized his former pals immediately). Much to the guys’ surprise, however, playing the Orpheum turned out not to be their unfinished business. Fearing for their souls, Julie begged the boys to join Caleb’s house band and ensure their survival, but she soon discovered that the power of her love and/or friendship [insert shrug emoji] was enough to wipe off Caleb’s sinister stamp.

While all of this was going down in the studio, Nick showed up at Julie’s front door, where he encountered a mean-mugging Caleb. Furious but not deterred, the evil club owner possessed Julie’s crush, setting a new plan into motion to regain his control over Sunset Curve. To be continued…?

Below, executive producers David Hoge and Dan Cross answer a handful of TVLine’s burning questions about the finale, including how some of those final twists could play out in a potential second season:

TVLINE | Vaguely speaking, what’s next for the band if the show is renewed?

If we are lucky enough to get a second season, the ghosts would have a lot going on. They’ve always wanted to get their music out there for the world to hear. Like Luke always says, they want that connection with their audience. A number one album? Song at the top of the charts? Whatever it takes to be remembered for their music. But as you saw at the very end, there are still plenty of obstacles to get in their way. And now it seems there’s an “obstacle” in the inner circle.

TVLINE | Now that “Trevor” has seen them play, I’m guessing he might plan to investigate the situation further?

Oh yeah, big time. Again, if we are lucky enough to get a second season, Bobby, aka Trevor, has some skeletons he needs to deal with – and some ticked off ghosts.

TVLINE | We know that Caleb isn’t finished with the guys, but will we also see more of Willie? I’m really rooting for him and Alex. I feel like ghosts have limited options as it is.

We didn’t have as much time as we wanted in season one to really dive into all the ghosts’ stories. Luke got a pretty nice story line. We had stuff for both Reggie and Alex that just didn’t make it into the final drafts. But a second season would give us that opportunity. For Alex, he has a past he needs to work through and he’ll have Willie to help him do that. So we definitely plan on seeing more of Willie.

TVLINE | Lastly, I have to know — was Julie’s mom the girl at the Sunset Curve concert in the first episode?

We like that the audience is asking that. You’re not the first. We like that it’s a bit of a mystery. [Smiley face, wink!]

What are your burning questions after finishing Julie and the Phantoms' first season?

