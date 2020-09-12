Pennyworth Season 2 Will Plant the Seed for Biggest Batman Tie-In Yet

Pennyworth will take a big (and kinda critical) step toward spawning Batman’s very beginnings, it was revealed during the Epix drama’s DC FanDome panel streaming Saturday.

Delivering the “big Easter egg” for Season 2, executive producer Danny Cannon sprung on cast members Ben Aldridge and Emma Paetz, who play Thomas Wayne and Martha Kane, the news that “Martha gets pregnant” with the baby who will one day don a cape and cowl to fight crime as a vigilante. TV's Big Cast Changes (2020-2021)

The news should come as no surprise to those who watched TVLine’s 2019 San Diego Comic-Con Q&A with Cannon, fellow EP Bruno Heller and the cast. Back then, ahead of the series’ launch, Cannon said that Pennyworth would one day cover the actual conception of Bruce Wayne — though it will stop short, he laughed, of showing us a “wiggly sperm with bat ears and a cape.”

As for other Season 2 teases (production was interrupted, like so many other things, by the pandemic), Cannon said that in the wake of the events of the freshman finale, Alfred (played by Jack Bannon) is “desperate to get out of London and start the mythical life we know he had in America, but he’s got family ties and loyalties in London, so he’s torn.”

Thomas, meanwhile, “goes back to America to recuperate” from being shot, “and starts moving up at the CIA.” Staying behind in London, Martha’s transformation, Cannon said, is “probably the largest because she has gone full-on into the civil war” that is now at a fever pitch.

In addition to Bannon, Aldridge and Paetz, Pennyworth Season 2 brings back Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (as Bazza), Ryan Fletcher (as Dave Boy), Dorothy Atkinson (as Mrs. Pennyworth) and Polly Walker (as Peggy Sykes), along with recording artist Paloma Faith (as Bet Sykes) and Jason Flemyng (as Lord Harwood).

New Season 2 regulars, meanwhile, include Ramon Tikaram (Fortitude) returning as Inspector Victor Aziz; Harriet Slater back as club singer/budding starlet Sandra Onslow; James Purefoy (The Following) as Captain Gulliver Troy, Alfie’s former SAS Captain; Edward Hogg (Harlots) as would-be despot Colonel Salt; and Jessye Romeo (Curfew) as idealistic and defiant art student Katie Browning.

Additionally, a casting call is out for the role of Lucius Fox.

Pennyworth‘s complete DC FanDome panel is streaming on demand through Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 pm ET.

