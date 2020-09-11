TVLine Items: Chastain Is Country Icon, Kaitlyn Dever Gets Dopesick and More

Jessica Chastain is warming up her vocals for a rare TV gig: The film actress will star in Spectrum Originals’ limited series George & Tammy as the first lady of country music, Tammy Wynette.

The drama chronicles “the country music power couple, Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time,” per the official synopsis.

Chastain — who will also serve as an exec producer on the series — is known for her work in movies like Zero Dark Thirty and Interstellar. She has also had small TV roles on Veronica Mars, Law & Order: Trial by Jury and The WB’s unaired Dark Shadows pilot.

* Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) will star opposite Michael Keaton and Peter Sarsgaard in Hulu’s opioid limited series Dopesick, our sister site Deadline reports. The actress will play a coal miner and patient of Keaton’s Dr. Finnix.

* Season 5 of The Eric Andre Show — which last aired new episodes in 2016 — will premiere Sunday, Oct. 25 on Adult Swim.

* Netflix has renewed The Goop Lab, a docuseries based on Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness empire, for Season 2, our sister site Variety reports.

* NBC has released a trailer for its pandemic-set comedy Connecting…, premiering Thursday, Oct. 1:

