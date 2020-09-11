Dear White People: Jeremy Tardy Exits Season 4, Accuses Studio of Racial Discrimination During Negotiations

Jeremy Tardy will not return to Netflix’s Dear White People, citing his negotiating experience with production studio Lionsgate and what he calls “their practices of racial discrimination.”

Lionsgate in response characterized the impasse as "purely financial negotiation regarding deal terms," and nothing more.

Tardy, who recurred as Rashid Bakr in 11 total episodes over the first three seasons — and whose TV credits also include the recently cancelled 68 Whiskey — detailed in Facebook and Twitter posts that he sought to counter Liongate’s original offer to return for Season 4 but was firmly rebuked. Upon learning that a white cast member had successfully negotiated a pay bump, Tardy allied with six other recurring players to negotiate as a group, but some parties got lured away to take side deals.

Tardy in conclusion called out both Lionsgate and Netflix for “how they have historically undervalued and lowballed people of color.”

In a statement to our sister site Deadline, Lionsgate (to whom Netflix directed all inquiries) said, “This was a purely financial negotiation regarding deal terms. Lionsgate is committed to equal treatment for all talent regardless of race, gender, age or sexual orientation. We are very proud of Dear White People and its place in the national conversation about racial equality and social justice and we look forward to beginning production on its fourth season.”

Tardy’s full statement appears below: