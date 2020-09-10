Ted Lasso Sneak Peek: Keeley Is Ready for 'Wicked Sex' With... Rebecca?

RELATED STORIES Apple TV+ Orders Hurricane Katrina Drama From John Ridley, Carlton Cuse

This week on Ted Lasso, Keely is invited to join Rebecca on a PJ to the team’s next match. But might their trip take an amorous detour…?

In this Friday’s episode of the freshman, already-renewed Apple TV+ comedy, titled “Make Rebecca Great Again,” AFC Richmond is heading off to play Everton — a team they haven’t beaten in some 60 years (!) — in Liverpool. As seen in the clip above, famous-for-being-sorta-famous Keely (played by Juno Temple) is excited to be accompanying team owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) on the jet ride there. Rebecca, in turn, will be marking her first anniversary as a divorcée while in Liverpool.

But does Keely have a special “destination” in mind that Rebecca doesn’t? Press play above to find out (and also see how hapless Higgins figures into it all).

Ted Lasso was among the Summer TV Winners on TVLine’s annual Winners & Losers list, and this Friday’s episode, it should be noted, is arguably the strongest and most emotionally hefty one thus far.

In a bonus, non-exclusive clip below, Ted looks into why the team is feeling down, in the wake of Jamie’s departure: