Creepshow: Keith David, Anna Camp and Adam Pally Among Season 2 Cast

The Creepshow must go on — even amid a pandemic — and thus the Shudder streaming service’s anthology series on Thursday commenced production on Season 2 in Atlanta.

Executive-produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 movie, the six-episode sophomore run is on track for a 2021 premiere.

“I’ve never been happier to get behind the camera as I am today,” Nicotero said in a statement issued as production resumed. “After missing our shoot date in March by just over 48 hours, Season 2 of Creepshow hits the ground running as cameras begin to roll. The cast and crew have a level of excitement and enthusiasm I’ve never seen before and it’s inspiring.”

Shudder also revealed details about four of this season’s segments, which will be directed by Nicotero. Anna Camp (Perfect Harmony, #GoneTooSoon) and Adam Pally (Happy Endings) will star in “Shapeshifters Anonymous” Parts 1 and 2, which is based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call) about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group.

Additionally, Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser), Keith David (The Thing) and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) will star in “Pesticide,” written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain, while “Model Kid” (from returning Creepshow scribe John Esposito) follows a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality.

Additional titles and casting will be announced soon.