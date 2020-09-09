Ratings: Transplant Steady in Week 2

RELATED STORIES What Would You Do? Recruits Younger's Sutton Foster for Segment About Age Discrimination -- Watch Sneak Peek

NBC’s America’s Got Talent this Tuesday delivered 5.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, dipping week-to-week yet still leading the night in both measures.

Leading out of that, Transplant (3.7 mil/0.4) matched its Stateside premiere rating while dropping just a handful of eyeballs.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Dead Pixels (428K/0/1) and Tell Me a Story (427K/0.1) were both steady in the demo, though the latter rose to its second-best broadcast audience yet.

CBS | Love Island (1.73 mil/0.3) dipped week-to-week.

ABC | What Would You Do?‘s season-ending double pump abearged 1.8 mil and a 0.3, down a tick from its last fresh episode.

FOX | A NFL preview special drew 932K and a 0.2.

