The 100 EP Defends the Series' Biggest Death Yet, Calls the Loss 'Devastating'

SPOILER ALERT: We’re about to discuss The 100‘s latest final-season casualty. If you haven’t watched yet, turn back now.

What was supposed to be a night of reunions on Wednesday’s episode of The 100 (the series’ fourth-to-last ever!) ended with one of the show’s most heartbreaking goodbyes yet.

Following yet another hour of chaotic violence, Team Clarke got the upper hand on Shepherd Bill, who agreed to take them back to Bardo and free their missing friends. But one (former) team member wasn’t willing to cooperate. What’s more, Bellamy — at the behest of Sheidheda, no less — was about to hand Madi’s sketchbook over to the authorities, something that would almost certainly ensure her demise. So Clarke shot him. And now he’s dead.

Immediately following the episode’s east coast airing, showrunner Jason Rothenberg took to social media to defend his decision to kill off Bellamy, someone whose presence in The 100‘s final season was already limited at actor Bob Morley‘s request.

“For seven seasons, The 100 has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the toll those deeds take on our heroes’ souls,” Rothenberg tweeted. “We knew Bellamy’s death had to go to the heart of what the show was all about: Survival. Who you’re willing to protect. And who you’re willing to sacrifice.”

Rothenberg continued, “His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale itself. We thank Bob for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Elsewhere in the hour… Gabriel silenced the voices in his head and destroyed the Flame, Indra briefly teamed up with Sheidheda against the Disciples (“First, I kill my enemy’s enemy — then I kill my enemy!”), and Nikki agreed to let Raven live with her guilt over letting Hatch die. It was a lot.

Your thoughts on Bellamy’s death at Clarke’s hand? Drop a comment with your reactions below.