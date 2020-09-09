The Westing Game: HBO Max Eyes Adaptation of Mystery Novel

RELATED STORIES The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast Reuniting for HBO Max Special

HBO Max is looking to play The Westing Game, by giving MGM/UA Television a script-to-series order for an adaptation of the Newbery Medal-winning mystery novel.

Written by Ellen Raskin and first published in 1978, The Westing Game follows the bizarre chain of events that unfolds begins when 16 unlikely people gather for the reading of Samuel W. Westing’s will. “Though no one knows why the eccentric, game-loving millionaire has chosen a virtual stranger — and a possible murderer — to inherit his vast fortune,” reads the novel’s synopsis, “one thing is for sure: Sam Westing may be dead, but that won’t stop him from playing one last game!”

Julie Corman, who owns the rights to the novel, will serve as executive producer on the streaming series.

The Westing Game was previously adapted as the 1997 feature film Get a Clue, starring Ray Walston, Diane Ladd, Sally Kirkland and Shane West, and as a Pittsburgh stage play in 2009.