TVLine Items: Family Guy Casts New Mayor, Blackpink Netflix Doc and More

Family Guy is swearing in a new mayor: Sam Elliott will voice Quahog’s new leader Wild Wild West — yes, that’s his first, middle and last name — who is the cousin of former mayor Adam West, EW.com reports. Actor Adam West voiced the latter character in more than 100 episodes before he passed away in 2017.

Wild West makes his debut in a November episode when Peter decides that the town needs a fun celebrity figure and persuades him to run for office.

Elliott’s TV credits include The Ranch, Justified and Parks and Recreation.

Family Guy Season 19 premieres Sunday, Sept. 27 at 9:30/8:30c on Fox.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix’s first K-pop documentary, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — which charts the meteoric rise of the four-member, South Korean girl group — will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 14.

* Singer Halsey and Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney will star in a series based on Jessica Goodman’s novel They Wish They Were Us, our sister site Deadline reports. The project, titled The Player’s Table, is set at an exclusive Long Island prep school, where “senior Jill Newman (Sweeney) works to uncover the truth about her best friend’s death three years ago and the role she and her fellow ‘players’ — members of the secret society that rules the school — may have had in it.” Halsey, who also serves as a producer, will make her major acting debut as Rachel Calloway, a formidable, emotionally troubled young woman who ignites Jill’s quest for the truth.

* Nickelodeon has renewed the animated series The Loud House for a 26-episode Season 6.

* Hulu will bring the upcoming series Helstrom and Monsterland, as well as the animated series Animaniacs and Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., to the virtual New York Comic Con in early October. Additionally, BBC America’s Doctor Who will hold a NYCC panel on Oct. 8, with stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?