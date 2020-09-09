Atlanta's Europe-Based Season 3 Won't Make January 2021 Premiere

RELATED STORIES American Horror Story Spinoff, Y: The Last Man Move to FX on Hulu

The good news? Because everyone has been holed up in quarantine, all of Atlanta‘s next two seasons have been written. The bad news? Because of the same pandemic, production on Season 3 won’t commence in time to make the previously earmarked January 2021 premiere date.

“One of the things that’s been an unexpected boon from COVID-19 is that writers have had a lot of time to write, so Donald Glover and his intrepid team … have written everything for Season 3 and 4,” FX Networks chairman John Landgraf shared on Wednesday at an FX Press Day. “However, the availability [of actors] has been pushed back because of the [pandemic].” Landgraf then said he would check in with the production team to lock down a “concrete answer” as to what the cameras might start rolling again.

The Emmy-winning comedy’s Season 2 finale, which aired all the way back in May of the year 2018, saw Glover’s music manager Earn and his rap star cousin Al (played by Brian Tyree Henry) flying off to Europe for a tour with Clark County. As such, Season 3 “shoots primarily in Europe,” Landgraf affirmed on Wednesday, while Season 4 will largely shoot in Atlanta. “It is the intent to shoot [both seasons] at one time, essentially back-to-back,” the exec added.

Season 3 of Atlanta will consist of 10 episodes, it was announced back in January at the TCA winter press tour, while Season 4 (originally, but no longer, penciled in for Fall 2021) will run eight episodes.

As for future seasons, the show hasn’t officially been renewed for Season 5 yet… but FX is definitely open to keep hanging out in Atlanta if Glover is still interested. “As long as Donald wants to make more Atlanta, I’m down for that,” Landgraf said back in January. “But it’s his choice.”

