AGT Reveals First Season 15 Finalists — Did Your Favorite Acts Make the Cut?

With just a few weeks until the winner of Season 15 is crowned, Wednesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent solidified the first handful of lucky acts going through to the finals.

As always, we begin with the good news. Guitar duo Broken Roots, spoken-word poet Brandon Leake and singer Roberta Battaglia were all voted into the finale by the viewers at home. They were joined by aerialist Alan Silva, the winner of this week’s Dunkin’ Save, and singer Archie Williams, who received the judges’ blessing to remain in the competition. (Click here for a closer look at the five acts proceeding to the Season 15 finals.)

But where there are winners, there must also be losers. The following acts have reached the end of their respective AGT journeys: musical duo Double Dragon, Dance Town Family, Diabolo duo Spyros Brothers, singer Thomas Day, singer Shaquira McGrath and drummer Malik Dope.

This week’s results hour also welcomed back a pair of familiar acts to longtime Got Talent fans — comedic magician Piff the Magic Dragon (Season 10 finalist) and Ndlovu Youth Choir (Season 14 finalist).

The other 11 remaining semifinalists — dancing duo BAD Salsa, acrobatic trio Bello Sisters, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, singer Celina, singer Cristina Rae, singer Daneliya Tuleshova, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin, singer/pianist Kenadi Dodds, magician Max Major, choral group Voices of Our City Choir and dance troupe W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew — will return to the AGT stage on Tuesday, Sept. 15. (8/7c) to battle for a spot in the finals.

OK, time to talk about Wednesday’s results: Which acts were you most disappointed to see eliminated, and which acts will you be rooting for in the finals? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.