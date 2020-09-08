New Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer Teases Life in the Year 3188, and How the Federation Got Burned

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Discovery Crew Drops Hints About Season 3, Strange New Worlds

When Star Trek: Discovery returns with Season 3, Burnham, Saru et al have traveled more than 930 years into the future — and at some point during that span of time, “the galaxy took a hard left,” leaving the Federation a shell of its former self.

A 32nd-century stranger named Cleveland “Book” Booker (played by Supergirl‘s David Ajala) drops that bombshell in the new trailer for the CBS All Access series, which returns with new, weekly episodes starting Thursday, Oct. 15.

Released along with the above trailer, all as part of CBS All Access’ virtual Star Trek Day celebration on Tuesday, is a first look at Discovery‘s new logo (which reflects this season’s jump into the future) as well as a poster symbolizing the crew’s mission to rebuild the Federation:

Discovery‘s Season 3 cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (as Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Tig Notaro (Jett Reno) and the aforementioned Ajala.

Also appearing in the new season are Blu del Barrio (as Adira, a highly intelligent character with a confidence and self-assurance well beyond their years), Ian Alexander (as Gray, a transgender character eager to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Trill host) and Michelle Yeoh (returning as Philippa Georgiou).