TVLine Items: Barrymore Hosts Angels Reunion, Trek's Q Returns and More

Drew Barrymore is reuniting with Charlie’s Angels: The actress’ talk show will premiere Monday, Sept. 14, with guests Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, who starred with Barrymore in the 2000 movie and its 2003 sequel.

The talker’s debut episode will also feature Barrymore’s frequent co-star Adam Sandler (The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates).

Additional premiere-week guests include Reese Witherspoon, Billy Eichner, Jane Fonda, Gabrielle Union, Charlize Theron, Tyra Banks and Billy Porter.

* John de Lancie will reprise his Star Trek: The Next Generation role of Q on an upcoming episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, series creator Mike McMahan revealed during a “Star Trek Day” virtual panel on Tuesday.

* Freeform’s unscripted comedy Kal Penn Approves This Message, exploring issues relevant to millennial and Gen Z voters, will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10:30/9:30c to mark National Voter Registration Day.

* OWN will air Season 2 episodes of the Tamron Hall talk show two days after their syndicated premiere, starting Monday, Sept. 14.

* Turning Point, an ABC News project exploring racial issues in America, will take over the Nightline slot for the month, starring tonight, Sept. 8.

* Frank Gifford’s memoir The Glory Game: How the 1958 NFL Championship Changed Football Forever is being adapted into an anthology series about the history of the NFL, per Variety. The project’s first season will chronicle Gifford’s time with the Giants and his time in New York City.

* AMC has released the official trailer for the sci-fi anthology series Soulmates, about a scientific test that can tell you exactly who your soulmate is, starring Sarah Snook (Succession), Bill Skarsgard (Castle Rock) and Malin Akerman (Billions):

