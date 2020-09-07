Venture Bros. Cancelled at Adult Swim After 7 Seasons (and 17-Plus Years!)

The Venture Bros. are no more: Adult Swim has cancelled the long-running animated series after seven seasons. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“Unfortunately, it’s true: Venture Bros. has been canceled,” series creator Christopher McCulloch, who uses the pseudonym Jackson Publick, announced on Twitter. “We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been Season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, we love you.”

Added voice actor James Urbaniak, “So, as it must to all, cancellation has come for The Venture Bros. The pilot aired 17 years ago, which means the show was almost old enough to vote. It was one of the great gifts of my life [and] career. The fans were, quite simply, the best. Thank you, everybody. Go. Team. Venture!”

McCulloch and fellow EP Don Hammer reportedly announced at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con that they had started work on Season 8 concurrently with their work on Season 7, and that it would consist of 10 episodes. The cancellation news would signal the latest in a string of renewal reversals (following truTV’s I’m Sorry and Netflix’s The Society) — though it appears that Adult Swim had never officially announced an eighth-season order.

Venture Bros. first debuted in February 2003, with its pilot, and Season 1 kicked off 18 months later. In addition to McCulloch and Urbaniak, who voiced Hank and Thaddeus, the cast included Michael Sinterniklaas (Marvel’s Future Avengers) as Dean and Patrick Warburton (Family Guy) as Brock Samson.

Its Season 7 finale, which will now have to serve as a series finale, aired way back on Oct. 7, 2018.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect Venture Bros.‘ cancellation. Are you disappointed to see the show come to a premature end?