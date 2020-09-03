TVLine Items: 'Wendy Williams' Is Cast, Reno 911! Renewed at Quibi and More

Lifetime’s Wendy Williams biopic has found its star: Ciera Payton (The Oval) will portray the talk show host in Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic (working title), which is slated to debut in 2021. Additionally, Morocco Omari (P-Valley, Empire) has been cast as Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

Executive-produced by Williams, the movie is “a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show,” per the official description. It will be paired with a feature-length documentary about Williams.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Quibi has renewed its Reno 911! revival for a second round, bring the show’s total run to eight seasons. Co-creators Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver will all return to write and star.

* BET will air BET and ET Present Chadwick Boseman: Life and Legacy, a primetime news special honoring the recently passed film star, this Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9/8c. (An airing of Marshall, in which Boseman played Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, will precede the special at 6 pm.)

* Netflix is developing the anime series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, chronicling the origin story of Dave Bautista’s character from the Zack Snyder film, our sister site Variety reports.

* Laff, the over-the-air comedy network, has acquired all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother, which will premiere with a two-day marathon running Sunday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 7, from 8 am to midnight each day. The show will then air every night from 9 pm to midnight, starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?