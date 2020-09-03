'Star Trek Day' Virtual Event to Include Cast Reunions for Nine (!) Trek Series

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Discovery to Introduce Franchise's First Non-Binary and Transgender Characters in Season 3

Save the date, Trekkies: CBS All Access is hosting a “Star Trek Day” virtual celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 8, with stars from nine different Trek series reuniting for panel discussions.

The event — marking the anniversary of the original Star Trek‘s TV debut on Sept. 8, 1966 — will feature 24 hours of free programming, highlighted by three and a half hours of panel discussions with the cast members and creative minds behind nine Star Trek series. (Next Generation alum Wil Wheaton and LeVar Burton’s daughter Mica Burton will host the panels.)

The panel lineup is as follows:

* Star Trek: The Original Series — series star George Takei and Roddenberry Entertainment CEO Rod Roddenberry.

* Star Trek: The Next Generation (and Star Trek: Picard) — series stars Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes.

* Star Trek: Deep Space Nine — series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor and Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr.

* Star Trek: Voyager — series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips.

* Star Trek: Enterprise — series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer.

* Star Trek: Discovery — series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners/executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

* Star Trek: Lower Decks — voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator/showrunner/executive producer Mike McMahan.

* Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez.

The event will also include curated marathons of Star Trek episodes and exclusive news announcements from CBS All Access’ current Trek series. (Head to StarTrek.com/Day for more details.) Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at the “Star Trek Day” celebration, and then beam down to the comments and tell us: Which reunion are you most excited to see?