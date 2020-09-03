Riverdale Boss Teases Season 5's Graduation… and Archie's Death?!

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Boss Teases Season 5 With Cheryl and Toni Prom Night Photo

Riverdale Boss Teases Season 5 With Cheryl and Toni Prom Night Photo Riverdale EP Breaks Down Season 4's 'Gruesome' Early Finale — Plus, Will We See Prom and Graduation in Season 5?

The Riverdale teens are saying goodbye to high school… and maybe saying goodbye to their redheaded pal, too.

The CW drama’s showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa dropped some big Season 5 hints on Thursday, posting a pair of title pages on Twitter for the upcoming season’s third and fourth episodes. (The cast is doing table reads of the episodes via Zoom, the EP reports.) Episode 3, titled “Graduation,” will feature Archie and the gang graduating from Riverdale High — which was originally slated to happen at the end of Season 4, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production early.

But it’s the fourth episode, titled “Purgatory,” that’s got us worried about Archie. The title page features a cartoon rendering of Jughead, Betty and Veronica mourning at a grave, with an image of Archie in an Army helmet floating in the sky. Does this mean… Archie dies in combat? (He was talking about joining the Naval Academy after graduation, if you remember.)

Riverdale‘s upcoming fifth season is set to include a significant time jump early on, as TVLine first reported back in May. The time jump is expected to cover several years, allowing the cast of young actors to play closer to their actual ages and skipping the time when Archie and the gang would be separated while away at college. But maybe Archie doesn’t even survive to reunite with his old friends? (Riverdale is set to return to The CW early next year.)

Check out the title pages below, and then hit the comments and tell us, Riverdale fans: Do you think Archie is really in danger of being killed off next season?