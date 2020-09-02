The Boys in the Band Play a Revelatory Party Game in Netflix Movie Trailer

RELATED STORIES Emily in Paris Gets Netflix Premiere Date -- Watch First Trailer for Younger Creator's Très Jolie Rom-Com

Netflix has released a trailer for Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the stage play The Boys in the Band, and playing a central role, kiddos, is what we of a certain age called a “rotary telephone.”

Adapted from Mart Crowley’s acclaimed play and reuniting director Joe Mantello with the all-star cast of the Tony-winning, 2018 Broadway production, The Boys in the Band follows a group of gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City, only to find the drinks and laughs interrupted when a visitor from the host’s past turns the evening upside down.

Turning things even more upside down, the trailer reveals, is a party game led by host Michael (The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons), in which guests are required to place a phone call to the person they love, racking up points depending on how that conversation goes.

The cast also features Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins, while the full synopsis for the play/movie is as follows: