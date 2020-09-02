The Boys in the Band Play a Revelatory Party Game in Netflix Movie Trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the stage play The Boys in the Band, and playing a central role, kiddos, is what we of a certain age called a “rotary telephone.”
Adapted from Mart Crowley’s acclaimed play and reuniting director Joe Mantello with the all-star cast of the Tony-winning, 2018 Broadway production, The Boys in the Band follows a group of gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City, only to find the drinks and laughs interrupted when a visitor from the host’s past turns the evening upside down.
Turning things even more upside down, the trailer reveals, is a party game led by host Michael (The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons), in which guests are required to place a phone call to the person they love, racking up points depending on how that conversation goes.
The cast also features Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins, while the full synopsis for the play/movie is as follows:
In 1968 New York City — when being gay was still considered to be best kept behind closed doors — a group of friends gather for a raucous birthday party hosted by Michael (Jim Parsons), a screenwriter who spends and drinks too much, in honor of the sharp-dressed and sharp-tongued Harold (Zachary Quinto). Other partygoers include Donald (Matt Bomer), Michael’s former flame, now mired in self-analysis; Larry (Andrew Rannells), a randy commercial artist living with Hank (Tuc Watkins), a school teacher who has just left his wife; Bernard (Michael Benjamin Washington), a librarian tiptoeing around fraught codes of friendship alongside Emory (Robin de Jesús), a decorator who never holds back; and a guileless hustler (Charlie Carver), hired to be Harold’s gift for the night.
What begins as an evening of drinks and laughs gets upended when Alan (Brian Hutchison), Michael’s straight-laced college roommate, shows up unexpectedly and each man is challenged to confront long-buried truths that threaten the foundation of the group’s tight bond.