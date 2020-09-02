Pretty Little Liars Reboot in the Works From Riverdale Showrunner

Well, that didn’t take long. Just three years after Pretty Little Liars wrapped its seven-season run on Freeform, the Warner Bros. TV series is being eyed for a reboot. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is on board to develop a new take on the drama series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This alternate version of PLL will reportedly feature an entirely new story with a fresh crop of characters.

The original show, which had Marlene King at the helm, starred Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse as a group of Pennsylvania teenagers being hunted — largely via text message — by a mysterious figure known simply as “A.” (And eventually as “AD” in the show’s later seasons.) The series based on young-adult books written by Sara Shepard.

In addition to airing for seven successful seasons on ABC Family/Freeform (2010–2017), Pretty Little Liars also birthed two short-lived spinoffs — Ravenswood, which aired from 2013 to 2014, and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which aired from March to May of 2019. The latter also drew inspiration from The Perfectionists, another book series by Shepard.

Are you down for a Pretty Little Liars reboot so soon after the original series wrapped? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.