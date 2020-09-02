Presidential Debate Moderators Include Fox News' Chris Wallace, C-SPAN's Steve Scully and NBC's Kristen Welker

RELATED STORIES Democratic Debate Live Stream: Watch Biden, Warren and Sanders in Round 3

Fox News’ Chris Wallace will serve as referee for this election season’s first presidential debate, it was announced on Wednesday by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The first debate between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the Case Western Reserve University and Clinic in Cleveland.

The first debate will be divided into six segments of approximately 15 minutes each on major topics to be selected by the moderator and announced at least one week in advance.

The first vice presidential debate, between incumbent Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, and moderated by Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today.

The second, town hall-style presidential debate will be moderated by C-SPAN senior EP Steve Scully, and held Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Fla.

Last but not least, the third presidential debate will be moderated by NBC News’ Kristen Welker, and held Thursday, Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville.