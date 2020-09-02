House of Payne Returns With a Baby Bombshell — Grade the BET Premiere!

RELATED STORIES Tyler Perry's Sistas Returning for Season 2 in October -- Watch Teaser

BET officially reopened the doors to Tyler Perry’s House of Payne on Wednesday with a family reunion eight years in the making.

Picking up nearly a decade after things left off, Wednesday’s two-part premiere found Malik (Larramie “Doc” Shaw) returning home from college with big news. So big, in fact, that it took nearly the entire night for him to spit it out. Calvin (Lance Gross) was the first to suspect that Malik’s girlfriend might be pregnant, offering his nephew this incredibly helpful piece of advice: “One thing you don’t want is a crazy baby mama. That’s why we gave you all those condoms when you left for school.” To make matters worse, Malik made a troubling discovery of his own — his parents hate his girlfriend.

Hoping that Curtis (LaVan Davis) might be a more helpful sounding board, Malik relocated to his aunt and uncle’s house, only to find himself caught in a minefield of fat jokes and innuendos about Curtis’ shortcomings in the bedroom. And when he finally did summon the courage to confide in his uncle, Curtis turned right around and “accidentally” blabbed the big news to Ella (Cassi Davis). Malik’s aunt proved surprisingly forgiving, she made sure to give him an earful about the dangers of premarital sex.

And although we didn’t see them in either of these episodes, fans will be pleased to know that China Anne McClain and Keshia Knight Pulliam will be reprising their roles as Jazmine and Miranda, respectively.

OK, Payne-iacs, let’s talk about Wednesday’s premiere: Are you glad to have the show back in your life? Grade the revival in our poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.