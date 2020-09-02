America's Got Talent Makes Final Cuts Ahead of Season 15 Semifinals

America’s Got Talent wrapped its Season 15 quarterfinals on Wednesday, solidifying which 20 acts will proceed to the semifinals next week.

Let’s start, as always, with the good news: singer/pianist Kenadi Dodds, guitar duo Broken Roots and spoken-word poet Brandon Leake received the most votes, immediately sending them to safety. They were later joined by singer Celina Graves, the winner of this week’s Dunkin’ Save, as well as acrobatic trio Bello Sisters, who earned the final spot of the evening thanks to the judges’ benevolent mercy.

Sadly, that means it’s the end of the road for the following six acts: dancer Noah Epps, cheerleading act C.A. Wildcats, puppeteer group Lightwave Theatre Company, dance/percussion group Divas & Drummers of Compton, stand-up comedian Alex Hooper and vocal trio Resound.

This week’s lucky five acts join the show’s previously announced semifinalists: aerialist Alan Silva, singer Archie Williams, dancers BAD Salsa, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, singer Cristina Rae, singer Daneliya Tuleshova, performance duo Double Dragon, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin, drummer Malik DOPE, magician Max Major, singer Roberta Battaglia, singer Shaquira McGrath, diabolo duo Spyros Brothers, choral group Voices of Our City Choir and dance group W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew. (Click here for a closer look at all of the semifinalists.)

Which of this week’s eliminations bummed you out? And which act(s) will you root for when the semifinals kick off next week? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.