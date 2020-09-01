NCIS: LA's Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J to EP Family Dance Competition for CBS

RELATED STORIES Big Brother All-Stars Recap: Which Franchise Vet Was Evicted in Week 3?

You thought there were no fresh variations left on the TV dance competition? Think again.

CBS on Tuesday greenlit Come Dance With Me, a family dance competition series executive-produced by NCIS: Los Angeles co-stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell.

In the series, exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country will invite one inspirational — and untrained — family member (or other adult) who has supported their dance dreams to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Each week, the kids will share their love of dance with their mother, father, grandparent or other hero “on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers, in a competition with other duos.”

“We believe this concept is fun for the whole family, especially given the number of children we both have,” said LL Cool L and O’Donnell, who between them have at least nine kids (I was told there would be no math).

“We reminisced about our kids’ dance lessons and how it would look if they had to teach us how to dance. What we noticed was, aside from the two-left-feet element, like most parents no one wants to let their kids down,” the duo’s statement continued. “The show is about being creative, having a good time and bringing families together through dance. It’s a fun show with a big heart!”

I know, I know, you’re rarin’ to sign up you and the teen ballerina or pint-sized crunker in your family. There are no details on where and when to do that, yet.