TVLine Items: Foxx's Father-Daughter Comedy, Sing On! Trailer and More

Jamie Foxx is taking his family dynamic to Netflix: The streamer has ordered Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, a comedy inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter Corinne, it was announced Tuesday.

Foxx will star alongside his former In Living Color castmate David Alan Grier (The Carmichael Show) and Kyla-Drew (No Good Nick), while Corinne — who worked with her father on the Fox competition series Beat Shazam — will produce with Foxx and Alex Avant.

Bentley Kyle Evans (Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show) will serve as showrunner on the multi-cam.

* Pluto TV has added channels for The Amazing Race (Ch. 297, featuring Seasons 1-7), The Carol Burnett Show (Ch. 516, featuring Seasons 1-10), Dark Shadows (Channel 535), Rescue 911 (Ch. 277) and Survivor (Ch. 296, featuring Seasons 1-9), as well as Black News Channel (Ch. 230, which offers “real, responsive, reliable and relevant news coverage by and for African Americans”).

* Tubi, Fox’s AVOD streaming service, has added all four installments of The Hunger Games franchise, which are available as of today.

* ABC will air Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part One following the mini-golf competition show’s season finale on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 9/8c. A second special will air Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 pm. Watch a promo:

* Netflix has unveiled a trailer for Sing On!, a karaoke-esque singing competition show hosted by Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and premiering Wednesday, Sept. 16:

