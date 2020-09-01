Emily in Paris Gets Netflix Premiere Date — Watch First Trailer for Younger Creator's Très Jolie Rom-Com

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones EPs David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Adapt The Three-Body Problem Sci-Fi Trilogy at Netflix

Game of Thrones EPs David Benioff, D.B. Weiss to Adapt The Three-Body Problem Sci-Fi Trilogy at Netflix Netflix Cancels Pair of Family Sitcoms

“Love! And beauty! And passion!” It’s all happening for Lily Collins in the first teaser trailer for her new romantic comedy Emily in Paris, whose 10-episode freshman season hits Netflix on Friday, Oct. 2.

Created by Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City), the series stars Collins as Emily, “an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, [who] unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

In addition to Collins, Emily in Paris also stars Ashley Park (Tales of the City), Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin). You should also be on the lookout for recurring cast members like Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first taste of Emily in Paris, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Could this be your next great binge?