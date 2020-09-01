Apple TV+ Orders Hurricane Katrina Drama From John Ridley, Carlton Cuse

RELATED STORIES Little Voice Finale Recap: Bottle It Up

Academy Award winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and Emmy winner Carlton Cuse (Lost) will explore Five Days at Memorial, with a Hurricane Katrina-set hospital drama at Apple TV+.

Based on the non-fiction book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink, Five Days at Memorial chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. “When the floodwaters rose, the power failed, and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come,” reads the logline.

Fink will executive-produce alongside Ridley and Cuse, both of whom will serve as showrunners and writers on the limited series from ABC Signature.

Five Days at Memorial joins a list of upcoming Apple TV+ series from best-selling books and award-winning storytellers, including Mosquito Coast starring Justin Theroux; Lisey’s Story, written and executive-produced by Stephen King and starring Oscar winner Julianne Moore; and the global series Shantaram and Pachinko.