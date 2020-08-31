The Prom: Ryan Murphy Offers First Look at 'Incredible Icon-Packed' Cast of Netflix Musical Adaptation

RELATED STORIES The Haunting of Bly Manor Scares Up a Netflix Premiere Date -- Plus, Behold the Spine-Tingling First Teaser

Netflix is getting a jump on prom season.

The streamer announced (via exec producer Ryan Murphy) that its film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical The Prom will premiere on Dec. 25, while also offering a first look at the project’s A list-drenched ensemble.

“Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix’s The Prom,” Murphy enthused on Instagram early Monday. “A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during COVID so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now. Christmas is right around the corner… “

The Prom centers on four down-and-out theater actors — played by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells and James Corden — who head to Indiana, where they help a teen (Jo Ellen Pellman) whose prom was cancelled when she tried to bring her girlfriend as her date.

The cast cast includes Kerry Washington, Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key.

In announcing the project last year, Murphy said, “The Prom is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway. It’s truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights. I feel a special connection to it because it’s set in Indiana, and that’s where I grew up, too.”