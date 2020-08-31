Ratings: Black Panther Tribute Airing Powers ABC to Sunday Win

RELATED STORIES Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Perform 'Rain On Me' at MTV VMAs — Watch

ABC’s special airing of Black Panther, announced on Sunday morning in the wake of star Chadwick Boseman’s death at age 43, drew north of 6 million total viewers while dominating the night with a 1.4 demo rating. (Only CBS’ 60 Minutes drew a sliiiiightly larger audience.) Leading out of that, an ABC News special about Boseman’s life and career retained 4.7 mil and a 1.1.

Over on CBS, Big Brother (3.8 mil/0.9) ticked down week-to-week, while Love Island‘s Sunday time slot premiere retained 1.5 mil and a 0.3.

The CW’s coverage of the MTV Video Music Awards drew 758,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating. (Last year’s VMA’s amassed 1.9 million viewers; MTV’s own Sunday numbers won’t be in for a while yet.)

The Live+Same Day Nielsen numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and and streaming platforms. These numbers instead are reported simply to illustrate any trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

