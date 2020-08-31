Tiffany Haddish Explains Her Explosive Cameo in New Phineas and Ferb Movie

RELATED STORIES Phineas and Ferb's New Movie Finally Tells Candace's Side of the Story

Whether you’re aware of it nor not, Tiffany Haddish plays a pretty significant role in the climax of Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against the Universe.

Haddish, whose name is catching many Disney+ viewers by surprise when they see it in the closing credits, lends her voice to the movie’s exploding aliens — emphasis on the “exploding” part. As explained by the aliens’ leader, “Candace!” is the sound they make when they suddenly explode from the waist up.

“I wanted to be a part of [the movie] because I love the show,” Haddish reveals in TVLine’s exclusive behind-the-scenes video. “I love Phineas and Ferb. I love how creative they are. I love that the platypus is doing all this crazy stuff, and nobody has any clue that he’s actually an agent for the government.”

As series creator/executive producer Dan Povenmire explains, Haddish’s contribution is “more of a cameo” than a full-on character, “but it’s a really wonderful cameo.”

Haddish, whose exact character name is “The Sound Someone Makes When They Explode From The Waist Up,” says she was born to play a sound effect because she’s “good at making sounds and being effective.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a little dive into Haddish's unorthodox Phineas and Ferb role