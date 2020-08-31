Riverdale's Marisol Nichols Developing Series About Her Real-Life Undercover Fight Against Child Sex Trafficking

RELATED STORIES Riverdale: Marisol Nichols to Exit

Marisol Nichols may not play the most trustworthy of characters on Riverdale, but when the CW cameras aren’t rolling, the actress is deeply involved in the fight against child sex trafficking.

After documenting her work as an undercover agent in a recent Marie Claire article, Nichols is now working with Sony Pictures Television to develop a drama series based on her experiences, our sister site Deadline reports.

Sony has optioned the rights to Nichols’ story, which includes sting operations in which the actress would pose as either a child or a parent — depending on the situation — to lure and apprehend sexual predators. During the past six years, Nichols has worked alongside local law enforcement, undercover FBI agents and members of Operation Underground Railroad in operations both domestic and abroad.

According to the report, Nichols is attached as an executive producer and will likely star in the yet-untitled project.

Prior to joining Riverdale in 2017, Nichols recurred on a number of big TV series, including MTV’s Teen Wolf, CBS’ Criminal Minds, NCIS and Cold Case. She also starred in ABC’s GCB and The Gates.

