The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast Reuniting for HBO Max Special

HBO Max is giving The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans something to be thankful for this fall. To celebrate three decades of Fresh-ness, the cast of the iconic sitcom is reuniting for “an unscripted special looking back at the series and the cultural impact [it] has had since its debut,” TVLine has learned.

Returning cast members include Will Smith (Will), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv No. 2), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton). Sadly, James Avery — who played beloved family patriarch Philip Banks — died in 2013.

Even though HBO Max is teasing “special surprise guests,” we aren’t holding our collective breath for an appearance from Janet Hubert (Aunt Viv No. 1). The actress, who famously left the show over behind-the-scenes conflict with Smith, reacted to a 2017 cast reunion (pictured above) by saying, “There will never be a true reunion of The Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level.”

The reunion is scheduled to tape on Sept. 10 and will premiere around Thanksgiving. Marcus Raboyis on board to direct the special, with showrunner Rikki Hughes executive-producing alongside Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media.

In other Fresh Prince news, it was recently announced that Smith is executive-producing a dramatic reboot of the iconic sitcom with Universal TV. This new series, potentially titled Bel-Air, is based on Morgan Cooper’s viral parody trailer from 2019; Cooper will also serve as an executive producer.

Your hopes for this long-awaited Banks family reunion? Drop ’em in a comment below.