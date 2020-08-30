RELATED STORIES Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Perform 'Rain On Me' at MTV VMAs -- Watch

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Perform 'Rain On Me' at MTV VMAs -- Watch BTS Makes MTV VMAs Debut With New Single 'Dynamite' -- Watch

Miley Cyrus came in like a disco ball at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, delivering an electrifying performance of “Midnight Sky,” marking the single’s official TV debut.

After releasing “Midnight Sky” earlier this month, Cyrus revealed to Apple Music that she has canceled her plan to release two follow-up EPs to last year’s She Is Coming. “I really have always enjoyed dropping singles, rather than the full body of work, because it allows you to talk to your fans in real time,” Cyrus said, adding that significant upheavals in her personal life — including ending her marriage with Liam Hemsworth and losing her Malibu home to wildfires — have changed her perspective on things.

“It’s like I feel something,” she explained. “I experience it. I write it. I release it. When you write a record, a lot of the time, you’re writing your experiences, and then by the time the record comes out, you’ve evolved past that experience.”

Cyrus was nominated for three VMAs this year — Best Art Direction and Best Editing for “Mother’s Daughter,” and Song of the Summer for “Midnight Sky” — bringing her total list of VMA nominations to 14. Surprisingly, Cyrus has only taken home one Moon Person during her career, winning Video of the Year for “Wrecking Ball” in 2014.

Hosted by Keke Palmer from New York City’s Barclays Center, the 2020 VMAs also included socially distanced performances from Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, CNCO, Doja Cat, Maluma, DaBaby and The Weeknd.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch footage of Cyrus’ VMAs performance, then drop a comment with your review.