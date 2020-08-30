Chadwick Boseman Tribute to Air Sunday After Black Panther on ABC

RELATED STORIES Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 43 After Cancer Battle

Wakanda — and King T’Challa — forever.

Following a special presentation of Marvel’s Black Panther at 8/7c pm, ABC will remember the late Chadwick Boseman with an ABC News special titled Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King. The film will run commercial-free, leading into the 40-minute tribute, which will begin at 10:20 pm.

The special will celebrate the actor’s life, legacy and career, including the cultural impact he made on- and off-screen. It also will feature tributes from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, including some of his co-stars, shining a light on the cancer battle he fought privately.

Boseman died Friday following a four-year battle with colon cancer that was never made public. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family wrote on Twitter.

Black Panther stars Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya and Angela Bassett. It follows T’Challa (Boseman) who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to take his rightful place as king.

The film received seven nominations at the 91st Academy Awards including Best Picture, with wins for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score and Best Production Design. Black Panther is the first superhero film to receive a Best Picture nomination and the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win an Academy Award. It also received three Golden Globe nominations, and secured two Screen Actors Guild wins and three Critics’ Choice awards.