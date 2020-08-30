RELATED STORIES Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Perform 'Rain On Me' at MTV VMAs -- Watch

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Perform 'Rain On Me' at MTV VMAs -- Watch Miley Cyrus Performs New Single 'Midnight Sky' at MTV VMAs -- Watch

With all due respect to both “MTV” and “VMA,” the hottest acronym at this year’s Video Music Awards was undoubtedly BTS. The K-Pop septet — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — made its VMAs debut on Sunday with a performance of its multi-nominated (and aptly named) single “Dynamite.”

The group’s first song recorded entirely in English, “Dynamite” was released earlier this month as an attempt to lift fans’ spirits during quarantine. “We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song,” BTS said during a virtual press conference. “This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energized and our spirits were lifted up. We can’t wait to share this song with you all.”

BTS entered Sunday’s ceremony with a nomination for Best Group, plus three more for “On” (Best Choreography, Best K-Pop Video and Best Pop Video). The group also had a major presence at last year’s VMAs, taking home Moon People for Best Group and Best K-Pop Video (“Boy With Luv”), along with receiving three other nominations.

Hosted by Keke Palmer from New York City’s Barclays Center, the 2020 VMAs also included socially distanced performances from Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus, CNCO, Doja Cat, Maluma, DaBaby and The Weeknd.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch footage of BTS’ VMAs debut, then drop a comment with your review.